Haryana Congress delegation stopped from entering Nuh

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, August 8

Citing law and order concerns, a 9-member delegation of senior Haryana Congress leaders led by Congress president Chaudhary Udai Bhan was stopped from entering Nuh. The delegation, comprising of MP Deepender Hooda, AICC OBC department chairman Capt Ajay Singh Yadav, working president Jitendra Bhardwaj and others, was stopped by the police near Rewasan village, citing prohibitions under Section 144 of the CrPC.

The delegation had already announced its visit on Monday. Interestingly, former CM and senior leader Bhupender Singh Hooda, after announcing his participation as a delegate skipped the visit. Speculations are rife that Rahul Gandhi might visit Nuh and Hooda would accompany him though no confirmation has been received by the Congress state unit.

Deepender Hooda said, “We wanted to meet those who have suffered losses and whose houses were demolished. We want to know the sufferings of people belonging to every religion and community and want to appeal for peace, but the insecure government did not allow us to even enter Nuh.”

Later in the day, BJP announced that a peace delegation, led by party state president OP Dhankar, would visit the district, for which no prior permission was taken.

“The permission has been denied because Section 144 has been imposed in the district. The administration is making all efforts to help the victims. The work of the administration will increase if a political visit takes place. The situation is heading towards complete normalcy. To prevent any kind of disruption, we are requesting the delegation to arrange their visit after the situation is under control,” said Nuh SP Varun Singla.

