Haryana Diary: BJP’s show of unity in Mahendragarh

Mahendragarh: BJP leaders on Sunday came together on one platform in a show of unity during the Viksit Bharat Janvishwas Rally organised by Nangal Choudhary MLA Abhay Singh Yadav at Dongra Ahir village. As Abhay is considered to be from the anti-Rao Inderjit camp, it was being presumed that Rao’s supporters would not participate in the rally. However, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister OP Yadav and Ateli MLA Sitaram Yadav, considered loyalists of Rao, attended the rally.

Cong workers ‘dismayed’ at poll results

Yamunanagar: The results of recently concluded Assembly elections in four states, which went against the Congress (the party lost in the heartland states of MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh), have left a section of Congressmen disappointed in Haryana. They feel that like Madhya Pradesh, the BJP could repeat its government for a third time in the state as well. The state Congress remains divided, in contrast to a “united” BJP.

Wedding diplomacy in full swing

Rohtak: Political leaders from different parties, ruling as well as the Opposition, can be seen mingling with residents at wedding ceremonies in the region these days. The leaders maintain they attend such events as they are invited by their ‘near and dear’ ones. Political pundits, however, say leaders are on a socialising spree to strengthen their connect with supporters and to placate their detractors.

Cashing in on PM’s catchphrase

Faridabad: The recent political statement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, “Ek akela sab pe bhari”, has become the catchphrase of a drive launched by a senior leader of the ruling party. Banners put up at several places in the district feature pictures of the PM, local MP and politicians. This heightened political activity is apparently due to the results of Assembly polls in four states that were declared recently.

Shahabad ex-MLA’s Cong ‘ghar wapsi’

Kurukshetra: Former Shahabad MLA Anil Dhantori, who had resigned from Congress and joined the BJP last year, rejoined the grand old party after meeting party leader Randeep Surjewala at Congress headquarters. After leaving the Congress, Anil had gone public about his resentment against party’s functioning and was given the post of BJP spokesman. On re-joining the Congress, Anil said his stay in the BJP was like an “agayatwas” for him.

