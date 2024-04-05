High Court stays removal of member from HSGMC board

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 4

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has stayed proceedings regarding the removal of Winner Singh as a member of the executive board of the Haryana Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (HSGMC). Taking up the petition, Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj also issued a notice of motion to the State of Haryana and other respondents before fixing August 28 as the next date of hearing in the matter.

“The proceedings dated March 28 in relation to removal of the petitioner from the post of member of executive board of the Haryana Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee shall remain stayed till the next date of hearing,” he asserted.

The direction came in response to Winner Singh’s petition challenging his removal during the meeting dated March 28, convened for the budget session of 2024-25. Appearing on his behalf, senior counsel Anmol Rattan Sidhu argued that the removal violated the provisions of the Haryana Sikh Gurudwara Management Act, 2014, which specified that an executive board member could not be removed from office without a resolution passed by a two-third majority of the General House. The resolution for the purpose was required to be moved by not less than 15 committee members, preceded by a 15-day notice showing the intention to move the resolution.

