Hospital refunds Rs 90K to parents of injured students

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, April 13

After initially refusing the promised “free treatment” to students of the Mahendragarh bus accident, a city-based private hospital eventually returned the money. Three injured children were referred to Artemis Hospital and two of them were asked to deposit Rs 90,000 as admission charge. The hospital claimed that it was not informed that they were also accident victims, and when it came to know about it, the money was refunded.

After the intervention of the district administration, the hospital management returned the amount to the parents of the children.

On Thursday, state Health Minister Kamal Gupta had visited the hospital and spoke to doctors about the treatment of the students. He had instructed the hospital that the cost of treatment of the injured children would be borne by the Haryana Government.

DC Nishant Kumar Yadav said after the accident on April 11 at Kanina in Mahendragarh district, the parents of three children had admitted them to the hospital. It came to their notice that Rs 90,000 was taken as admission charge from the parents of two children.

“Taking cognisance of the matter, we talked to the hospital management, which replied that at the time of admission, the hospital management did not have complete information about the accident. After the intervention of the district administration, the hospital management accepted its mistake and returned the amount” said the DC.

On behalf of the district administration and the health department, the Civil Surgeon, Dr Virendra Yadav, and his team is monitoring the treatment.

