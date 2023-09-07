HSGMC gets temporary chief

Tribune News Service

Karnal, September 6

The Home Department of Haryana has assigned the temporary charge of president and general secretary of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) to Bhupinder Singh, senior vice-president, and executive member Ramneek Singh Maan, respectively.

#Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee HSGMC #Karnal #Sikhs