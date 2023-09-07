HSGMC gets temporary chief

Karnal, September 6
The Home Department of Haryana has assigned the temporary charge of president and general secretary of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) to Bhupinder Singh, senior vice-president, and executive member Ramneek Singh Maan, respectively.
#Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee HSGMC #Karnal #Sikhs
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court protects Editors Guild members from arrest over Manipur reports
Bench seeks status report on arms recovery, wants rations st...
Punjab cops 'hand in glove' with illegal miners, says High Court
Raps police for ‘sorry state of affairs’