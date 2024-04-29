INDIA VOTES 2024: Khattar woos Jats in Hooda’s bastion

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, April 28

Amid the protests being organised by farm leaders against the BJP candidates at various places during their poll campaign, former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday tried to woo farmers and voters belonging to the Jat community. He was addressing ‘Vijay Sankalp’ rally in Jasia village under the Garhi Sampla Kiloi Assembly segment, which is considered the bastion of former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Hooda.

“The BJP does not believe in caste politics and gives equal respect to all communities. It was the BJP government, which worked not only to install a 65-ft tall statue of peasant leader Ch Chhotu Ram in Sampla, but also began celebrating the birth anniversary of Dhanna Bhagat. We celebrate the birth anniversary of legendary leaders of all communities,” said Khattar.

The former CM said Bharat Ratna to former PM Ch Charan Singh, appointments of Jagdeep Dhankar to the post of vice-president and Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat were some examples, which clearly showed that the BJP respected all communities without any discrimination.

Describing the BJP government as a well-wisher of farmers, Khattar said the Modi government ensured not only crediting of monetary aid directly into the farmers’ bank account, but also water reaching the tail-end villages while many more policies were also implemented for the welfare of the farmers.

Targeting the Congress party, he said there was a ‘parchi-kharchi’ system to provide government jobs during the previous Congress regime, but the BJP started providing jobs on merit. “The BJP government has given more jobs to the youth of the Garhi Sampla-Kiloi Assembly segment than the Congress government,” he added. Former CM also accused the Congress party of grabbing the votes by making false promises stating that Rahul Gandhi claimed to eliminate poverty while his great grandmother had also grabbed power several decades ago on the same slogan of ‘Garibi Hatao’ but did nothing for the welfare of the people. He said but PM Narendra Modi executed several welfare policies for all sections of society.

Khattar sought votes for BJP candidate and outgoing MP Dr Arvind Sharma stating that he and Sharma would raise the voice of Rohtak prominently in the Lok Sabha after winning the Lok Sabha poll.

Om Prakash Hooda, Sarpanch of Jasia gram panchayat, thanked former CM for providing grant to his panchayat for various development works while Finance Minister JP Dalal, Rajya Sabha MP Ram Chander Jangra, Alwar MLA Baba Balak Nath, former minister Krishan Murti Hooda and Manish Grover and BJP state vice-president Satish Nandal were also present on the occasion. Khattar reached the rally venue driving a tractor from the helipad.

