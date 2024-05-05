‘Jogi Sihag to face action for campaigning against party’

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, May 4

JJP leader Digvijay Singh Chautala said former Chief Minister and Karnal Lok Sabha candidate Manohar Lal Khattar would face defeat in the segment and his defeat would be a new chapter in the political history of Haryana.

“This time Karnal will witness a change. We have fielded a strong candidate against Khattar and the results of these elections will bring a change in the state. Our candidate will win by a historical margin as anti-Khattar votes will be transferred to us,” said Digvijay after the filing of the nomination papers of Devender Kadian, who is contesting the Karnal Lok Sabha seat.

Talking about party’s MLA Jogi Ram Sihag extending support to the BJP candidate in Hisar, Digvijay said action would be taken against those who would seek votes in favour of the candidates belonging to the opposition parties. “The law says that if any MLA seeks votes for other parties, he will lose the ‘MLA’ tag. Jogi Ram Sihag is my uncle and if he does it, action will be taken against him,” he said.

BSP candidate Inderjeet files nomination

BSP candidate for the Karnal Lok Sabha seat, Inderjeet Singh (Navjot) Jalmana also filed his nomination papers on Saturday.

Before filing the papers, he held a roadshow and claimed his victory, saying that the BJP and Congress have fielded outsider candidates and people want a local candidate. BKU state president Gurnam Singh Charuni also extended support to him and called upon people to cast their votes in his favour.

