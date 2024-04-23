Kanhaiya City intersection Enveloped in darkness

The high mast light at the Kanhaiya City intersection, located on the main road leading from Gogripur Railway Overbridge to Deenbandhu Sir Chhotu Ram Namaste Chowk, has been out of order for the past several months, due to which the entire area around the intersection remains engulfed in darkness at night. A large number of people cross the intersection, while travelling to and from Anand Vihar, Dhinga Khera, Kanhaiya City, Shiv Colony and Mangal Colony. The authorities concerned should immediately get the light repaired for the convenience of the public. Shakti Singh, Karnal

Canine menace in Sirsa

SECTOR Huda, Ward No. 3, Sirsa city, has been plagued with the problem of stray dogs for the past year. Packs of stray dogs roam the streets of Sector 20, posing a threat to children, elderly and pedestrians. Residents of the sector are scared and hesitate to venture out of their homes. In just a month, there have been 20-25 incidents of dog bites. Despite repeated requests to the municipal council, residents claim no action has been taken. Officials say a tender for sterilising dogs has been issued and soon a work order would be issued, too. However, no contractor has applied for the job in the past six months. Ramesh Mehta, Sirsa

Bahal bus stand remains neglected by authorities

The bus stop at Bahal village in Bhiwani district is facing indifference from the authorities. The toilets constructed at the bus stop are locked. There is also a lack of proper seating arrangement in the ‘sitting area’. The Haryana Roadways authorities should look into the matter and make proper arrangements for the convenience of the passengers. Rajesh Garanpura, Bhiwani

