Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest last nail in BJP’s coffin: AAP Kurukshetra candidate Sushil Gupta

Kurukshetra, May 2

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state chief and INDIA bloc candidate Sushil Gupta today filed his nomination from the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency and said the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal would prove to be the last nail in BJP’s coffin.

Gupta was accompanied by a former CM, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Congress state chief Udai Bhan and Punjab minister Harpal Singh Cheema.

Addressing a public meeting, Gupta said: “The double-engine government has failed in Haryana. Six of 10 Lok Sabha candidates of the BJP were taken from other parties. People have no faith in the guarantees of PM Narendra Modi. The country wants a change and we appeal to the public to vote for development, and against corruption, unemployment, crime and poor health infrastructure.”

A roadshow was also organised to show the strength of the alliance.

Hooda claimed that winds of change were blowing in favour of INDIA bloc. “All sections of society are unhappy with the policies of the BJP government. Youth of Haryana is forced to leave the country in search of jobs. The law and order situation has also deteriorated,” he said.

Udai Bhan said: “The BJP is trying to change the Constitution, and if the BJP wins, this will be the last election in the country. To save democracy, people should vote for INDIA bloc candidates. People are watching how one party has taken over the entire democratic system of the country. Two sitting CMs have been arrested and sent behind bars.”

