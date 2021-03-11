Kuldeep Bishnoi gets threat, case registered

Tribune News Service

Hisar, June 7

Congress MLA from Adampur Kuldeep Bishnoi has got a threat message on WhatsApp. Bishnoi is son of former Chief Minister late Bhajan Lal.

The Adampur police station has registered a case against an unidentified person under Section 506 of the IPC and Section 67-C of the IT Act on the complaint of Bhup Singh, a resident of Adampur.

The WhatsApp message reads ‘sudhar ja varna Moosewala ke saath jo hua, vahi tere saath hoga’.

On February 15, Bishnoi had got a threat call from a youth who had demanded ransom of Rs 2 crore. The police arrested the caller who was identified as Ashok, a youth of Bikaner district. He revealed that he made the call to extort money to improve his lifestyle.