Kuldeep Bishnoi stakes claim to Hisar Lok Sabha seat

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, July 7

Creating a stir in the BJP, Kuldeep Bishnoi, former MP from Hisar who joined the BJP last year, has pitched his claim to the party ticket from the Hisar Lok Sabha seat, even as the sitting MP, Brijendra Singh, is preparing to seek re-election from the segment.

Bishnoi, who had relinquished his traditional Adampur Assembly segment for his son Bhavya Bishnoi in the byelection last year, expressed his desire to contest from Hisar in the next elections.

The central BJP leadership had appointed him as co-incharge of Rajasthan affairs ahead of the crucial Assembly elections in the neighbouring state. Bishnoi got active in Rajasthan soon after joining the party and claimed to have a significant influence among Bishnoi voters in about 20 seats in Rajasthan.

However, his eagerness to contest from Hisar has apparently pitched him against Brijendra Singh who had won the last election by over three lakh votes by defeating JJP leader Dushyant Chautala and Bhavya Bishnoi (Kuldeep Bishnoi was in the Congress in 2019).

Brijendra has, meanwhile, intensified his political activities in Hisar, especially in the Uchana Kalan Assembly segment (part of Hisar Lok Sabha segment), which is his home turf. Sources said Brijendra’s father, former Union minister Birender Singh, has virtually opened a front against BJP’s alliance partner, JJP, and had advocated snapping ties with it.

While CM Manohar Lal Khattar and BJP state president OP Dhankar were taking a cautious and balanced stand over the continuation of the alliance with the JJP, his statements targeting the JJP leadership have landed the senior party leadership in a soup.

BJP sources maintained that it was for the central party leadership to consider Bishnoi’s claim for ticket for the Hisar seat. “The BJP leadership will have to take a considered view regarding the Hisar seat as well as the Uchana Assembly constituency as three prominent political families are involved. While Birender and JJP leader Dushyant are in a tussle over Uchana Kalan seat, Kuldeep’s entry to seek nomination from Hisar has further entangled the issue,” a BJP leader stated.