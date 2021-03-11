Lawrence Bishnoi shooter among three gangsters held

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 6

The police have nabbed three henchmen of gangsters Goldy Barar, Lawrence Bishnoi and Rohit Khod.

The accused has been identified as Sanjiv Bishnoi, resident of Rohidawali in Rajasthan; Rajat of Kheda Khurampur village; and Sagar of Shikohpur village.

Five illegal pistols, nine magazines and 40 cartridges were recovered from their possession. The accused were trying to execute something big in the city, the police said.

“Sanjiv carried a reward of Rs 5,000 on his head and was nabbed from the Jhajjar-Farrukhnagar bypass on Thursday night. He had come to city and contacted Anmol Bishnoi, younger brother of Lawrence Bishnoi, through Signal app. We are questioning the accused,” said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP (Crime).

The police said Sanjiv confessed that on the direction of Anmol Bishnoi, he and the other two associates had opened fired at Jan Seva Hospital, Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, on February 17, adding that he also confessed to killing two more people.