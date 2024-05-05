Man arrested with 1,200 tablets of banned drug

Yamunanagar, May 4
The owner of a medical store was arrested with 1,200 tablets of a banned drug (alprazolam) in Yamunanagar district. The accused has been identified as Pradeep, alias Bhura, of Saharanpur district in Uttar Pradesh. He had allegedly come here to sell the tablets in the Thana Chhappar area of the district.
Police spokesperson Chamkaur Singh said after the completion of one-day police remand, Pradeep was produced in a court in Jagadhri and sent to judicial custody.
Yadvinder Singh, incharge of the CIA-I, said he got information that a man in a car possessing banned drugs would pass through Thana Chhappar.
He said after getting information, he formed a team comprising Sub-Inspector Ram Kumar, Assistant Sub-Inspector Jagtar Singh, Suresh, Sandeep, Vimal and Randhir. He said the team laid a naka on the Thana Chappar-Adhoya Mode turn and started checking vehicles.
“After some time, a man was seen boarding a car. During checking, a consignment of 1,200 tablets of banned drugs was recovered from his possession in the presence of the drugs controller,” said Yadvinder Singh. He said that the accused failed to produce any documents related to sale and purchase of the said tablets.
