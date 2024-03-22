Marijuana worth over Rs 89L seized

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 21

The Nuh police have impounded a vehicle involved in drug smuggling and recovered over 596 kg of marijuana, estimated to be worth over Rs 89 lakh.

According to the police, the driver of the canter fled, leaving his vehicle on the road, after seeing the police near Gulalta village on the night of March 16.

“An FIR under the NDPS Act has been registered against an unidentified driver at the Punhana police station,” said Krishan Kumar, spokesperson of the Nuh police.

