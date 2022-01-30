Memorial for 1857 heroes nears completion, likely to be ready by Aug

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, January 29

The ambitious Rs 300-crore Shaheed Smarak project, being built to commemorate the sacrifices of the 1857 Uprising heroes, in Ambala is nearing completion with the civil works in the final stages.

Khattar had laid stone in 2015 The Rs300-crore Shaheed Smarak project was conceived in 2010, for which the government acquired 22 acres. However, due to political wrangling, it never took off. Incumbent Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had laid the foundation stone in May 2015. Civil works stalled by Covid The civil works are expected to be done by March, but the project has been delayed due to the Covid pandemic and is now likely to be completed by August.

The memorial will showcase the First War of Indian Independence in 1857, its circumstances and events that happened in three parts. Starting from Ambala’s role in the first part, followed the state’s role in the revolt and then the martyrs across the country will be showcased in the second and the third parts, respectively.

Various methods, including digital technology, audio-visual and short films, will be used to showcase the various events of the First War of Indian Independence. The names of unsung heroes along with the paintings and statues of freedom fighters will also be on display along with the pre and post-Independence maps of the country.

Meanwhile, Superintending Engineer, (B&R) PWD, Sukhbir Singh said: “The project work is going at a good pace and hopefully, it will be completed by August. A tender for the artwork has been invited. The arms, dresses and other items related to that period will also be displayed at the museum here. A light and sound show will be created for which a storyline and themes with the help of historians and consultants will be decided soon.”

Home Minister Anil Vij, who had been strongly raising the demand for this project, however, said: “The motive behind the project is to tell the real history of the first revolt to the public, who believe that it started from Meerut and not from Ambala Cantonment. There is a need to make the people aware of the contribution of heroes of the first revolt. People were tied to trees, tortured and killed, but the unsung heroes never got their due recognition and we have been making an effort to give the credit to them for their bravery. The project will be completed on a priority basis.”

