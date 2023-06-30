More cops to be deployed in cybercrime police stations

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, June 29

It has been decided to increase the number of policemen in cyber police stations to strengthen cyber policing in Gurugram. A list of policemen posted in the crime branch, police stations, traffic etc., and willing to work in cyber police stations, has been sought.

Siddhant Jain, DCP (Cyber) and South, said after an interview, those selected for the four cybercrime police stations would be imparted two days’ training on how to check online tests, video and photos. The interviews would start soon, he said.

Over 20,000 complaints received annually Gurugram has four cybercrime police stations, in which over 100 cops are deployed

More than 20,000 complaints of cyber frauds are received every year

In the past five months, over 100 awareness campaigns have been organised

287 cyber criminals were arrested in 2022

So far 190 cyber criminals have been arrested this year

A senior police officer said the DCP would conduct the interview to enquire why they want to work in a cyber police station and how much information they have about cybercrime. The selected policemen would also be made competent to investigate cybercrime cases.

“At present, more than a hundred policemen have been posted in the cybercrime stations of the district. These policemen will be trained by experts in a two-day session which will commence on June 30. They will be trained about open source intelligence and how to investigate a case on social media platforms and collect evidence on social media,” the officer added.

Cybercrime cases are on the rise in Gurugram. The cyber police are making people aware about cybercrime through social media platforms as well as going among them. Smart tips are also being given to avoid fraudsters.