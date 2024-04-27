Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri asks staff to expedite property verification work

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, April 26

The authorities of Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ) have asked its staff to speed up property verification work.

They have also issued warning that action will be taken against those officials who are found lagging during the property verification work and performing tasks with negligence.

The MCYJ has 2,10,757 property IDs of land owners in its jurisdiction. Out of these, 55,815 (26.46 per cent) property IDs have been certified by the owners till April 25.

According to information, Dr Vijay Pal Yadav, Deputy Municipal Commissioner (DMC) of the MCYJ held a meeting with the staff members who had been engaged for property verification work. He instructed all the employees to speed up the verification work and complete it as soon as possible.

During the meeting, DMC Dr Vijay Pal Yadav instructed the employees that those who were verifying less than 25 properties daily to speed up. He added that action would be taken against those who failed to follow the instruction.

“To ensure 100 per cent verification of the properties falling under the Municipal Corporation area, the employees of the MCYJ are going door-to-door to verify the properties of the residents living in the MCYJ area. Apart from this, property verification work is also being done by organising camps in all wards of the MCYJ,” said Dr Vijay Pal Yadav.

He said property IDs were also being verified in the Citizen Facilitation Centres of the MCYJ and the objections lodged by the people were being resolved.

He appealed to the local residents to cooperate with the MCYJ employees coming to their homes for verification of property IDs.

As per available information, under this drive, the data of property owners, including names, plot size, address and other information are being corrected so that people get accurate tax bills and they don’t have to face any problem to execute sale and purchase registrations at the revenue department.

