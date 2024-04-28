Murder accused held in Uttarakhand after 17 years

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 27

A murder accused carrying a reward of Rs 5,000 on his head was arrested by police. He had been absconding for the last 17 years in a case of murder of his fellow conductor.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as 48-year-old Kamal Singh Mehta, a resident of the Deval Choda village in Bageshwar district of Uttarakhand. He was arrested by the team of Sector 40’s crime unit, from Uttarakhand this morning.

According to the police, it was in September 2007 when they got information about two men— Nagendra and Rakshakpal—found lying outside and inside Rishi Public School, Sector 31, in an injured condition. The policemen took them to a hospital for treatment where one of them died. The deceased was Nagendra, who used to work as a conductor with the school. On the complaint of the gardener of the school, an FIR was registered against the accused Kamal Singh Mehta, another conductor of the school at the Sector 40 police station.

A team headed by inspector Naveen Kumar of Sector 40’s crime unit, finally arrested the accused Kamal from Uttarakhand, who had been absconding for the last 17 years.

“During police interrogation, the accused revealed that he used to work as a bus conductor in Rishi Public School, Sector 31, Gurugram. In September 2007, there was a fight between the accused and deceased Nagendra over some matter. Following this, on the night of September 12 in 2007, there was an argument between Nagendra, another bus conductor Rakshakpal and the accused. During this, the accused Kamal Singh Mehta hit Nagendra and Rakshakpal with an iron rod. Nagendra died during treatment and after this he was hiding in UP and Uttarakhand. Now, he was working as a driver while living on rent in Uttarakhand,” said Varun Dahiya, ACP crime.

“We have taken the accused on a one-day police remand after being produced in a city court today and are questioning him,” added the ACP.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram #Uttarakhand