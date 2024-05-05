Naveen Jindal’s mother, wife intensify campaign

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, May 4

As the BJP candidate for the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency, Naveen Jindal, has intensified the campaign, his mother Savitri Jindal and wife Shallu Jindal are also actively attending various programmes and hitting the streets to cement the party’s base here.

While Savitri had started campaigning and attending party meetings soon after Naveen was fielded by the BJP from Kurukshetra, Shallu has started campaigning since the day he filed his nomination papers.

They are actively campaigning, meeting BJP leaders and workers in the Assembly segments, holding door-to-door campaigns, meeting influential people and families to appeal to them to support him.

Shallu said, “We have been receiving support from all sections of the society, and women are coming out in large numbers to express their solidarity with Naveen. People are happy to see him back as they have seen him working for their welfare in the past.”

