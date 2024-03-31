Nearly 100 cases of dog bite being reported daily in Hisar, Jind districts

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar/Jind, March 30

Dog bite incidents are seeing a marked increase in Hisar and Jind towns as there has been no control over the growing population of stray dogs. About 80 to 100 cases of dog bites are being reported in Hisar and Jind districts daily. The civil hospitals, however, have been facing a shortage of the anti-rabies vaccine which causes inconvenience to victims.

Vaccine three times costlier outside The anti-rabies vaccine was not available at the hospital so I had to purchase the vaccine from a chemist, which cost me three times the cost in the government hospital. — Surender Narang, Resident, Hisar

Surender Narang, a resident of Patel Nagar in Hisar, said he took her daughter to the government Civil Hospital after a dog bit her. “The anti-rabies vaccine was not available at the hospital so I had to purchase the vaccine from a chemist, which cost me three times more than the cost in the government hospital.”

A woman, Sneh Lata, too, was mauled by a stray dog in the Green Park locality of Hisar town. The woman is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

The doctors at the Civil Hospital said there was a sudden spurt in the cases of dog bites in the town. The Municipal Corporation authorities have been taking measures to control the growing population of stray dogs. Even Town Park and Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University, which are hot-spots for morning and evening walkers in the town, are full of stray dogs.

In Jind town, the population growth of stray dogs in the residential colonies has become a cause for concern for residents.

Aryan, a resident of a locality on the Rohtak road, said he had been taking vaccine doses from the hospital after a dog bite. But when he visited for the fourth dose, the hospital authorities informed him that the vaccine stock had finished and he had to purchase the vaccine from a private medical store at about three times more cost.

Civil Surgeon, Jind Civil Hospital, Dr Gopal Goyal said they had requisitioned for the stock of the anti-rabies vaccine from the headquarters. “Injections will be available soon at the hospital,” he said. The hospital authorities in Hisar said the stock was exhausted due to heavy rush of dog-bite patients. “We have asked for more doses in view of the increasing number of patients,” said an official.

