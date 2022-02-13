No High Court stay on Haryana board exams, private schools jittery

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, February 12

Private schools affiliated to the CBSE have suffered a setback in their fight against the Haryana education board’s decision to conduct Class VIII exams for all schools as the Punjab and Haryana High Court refused to grant a stay.

It has fixed April 4 as the next date of hearing even as the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) is gearing up to hold the exams in March-end. The court has, however, issued notices to the Department of School Education, State Council of Educational Research and Training and the BSEH.

The state has over 2,000 private schools affiliated to the CBSE where nearly 1.5 lakh students are enrolled in Class VIII. The authorities have asked the schools to get registered with the BSEH by depositing Rs 5,000 fee and Rs 100 per student as enrollment fee for 2021-22.

Ved Prakash Yadav, Vice Chairman, BSEH, said they were in the process of registering schools affiliated to other boards and enrolling Class VIII students. “We are also gearing up to hold the exams by the end of March,” he said.

Anil Kaushik, president, Progressive Private School Association, said, “We are left in the lurch since the board exams are likely to begin before the next date of hearing in the High Court.”

