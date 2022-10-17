Nobody can penetrate Adampur bastion, claims Kuldeep Bishnoi

Tribune News Service

Hisar, October 16

Senior BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi said the family of Bhajan Lal had been the first choice of the people of Adampur while claiming that with the blessings of the people, no one else could penetrate into this fortress of Adampur.

Bishnoi said the rival candidates were trying to create a rift between the voters and the family of Bhajan Lal but these people will get an “appropriate reply” from the electorate. He claimed that Bhavya, who is the grandson of Bhajan Lal, was sure to get victory in the bypoll.

Bishnoi said the Manohar Lal government had sanctioned Rs 530 crore and Rs 275 crore in two phases for the Adampur area for the all-round development of the region. He alleged that Bhupinder Singh Hooda, during his tenure as Chief Minister, had discriminated against the people of Adampur. He said Jai Prakash, who was contesting from the Congress, had also contested from here in 2009 and never returned to Admapur after he lost the poll.

#Hisar