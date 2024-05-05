Online share trade racket busted, 10 arrested

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, May 4

With the arrest of 10 persons, the Sonepat cyber police have claimed to have busted a gang involved in duping people in the name of online share trading.

The police have recovered Rs 2.70 lakh and 10 mobile phones from the accused. The accused have been arrested from Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand.

Prantosh of Grand Square Apartments in Kundli, in his complaint to the cyber police on March 13, 2024, said he got attached with an online share trading company on January 9. He said an online app, Well Stock, claimed to be doing pre-market trading and purchasing IPOs, suggested that he should invest money, and he transferred a total of

Rs 14.65 lakh.

He alleged that he received a message that to maintain this account, he had to deposit Rs 50 lakh more, which he did not do. When he applied for withdrawal, they replied that he had to deposit Rs 12.56 lakh as income tax, claiming that he had made a profit of Rs 41.87 lakh. Realising that he had been duped, Prantosh complained to the cyber police, who registered a case.

Gaurav Rajpurohit, DCP East, said the team of Inspector Basant Kumar, SHO, Cyber Cell, solved the case and arrested 10 cyber criminals from various states.

It recovered Rs 2.70 lakh, 10 mobile phones, 80 cheque books, 32 passbooks, 78 ATM cards, 4 PAN cards and two laptops from the accused.

There are a total of 51 such cases and complaints registered in which the accused duped the people by sending messages or links on Whatsapp in the name of part-time job, training for online trading or stock investment schemes.

