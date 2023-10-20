Roads in need of repair

The roads in Sector 15 of Hisar town are in a terrible condition. I have been writing to the authorities for about one year, but to no avail. I complained on the mobile app HARPATH, as well as to the Haryana Right to Service Commission, but no action has been taken. I urge the authorities concerned to get the roads repaired at the earliest. Amit Pruthi, Hisar

Garbage burning a common sight

Despite the hue and cry over air pollution, the municipal staff has resorted to the easiest way to dispose of garbage — they put it in a big heap and set it on fire. The smoke keeps billowing for hours, causing air pollution. This is a common sight outside clinics, telephone exchange and other public buildings. The authorities concerned must, instead, remove the garbage and dispose of it in designated landfills outside the city. Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Traffic rules being flouted

THERE is utter chaos on the roads in Yamunanagar town these days. Unnecessary honking, jumping traffic lights, wrong parking and driving with lights at high beam, in infringement of traffic rules, have been causing inconvenience to commuters. The callous attitude of many drivers has resulted in accidents and road rage cases. The traffic police are requested to increase the patrolling frequency, and police personnel should be deployed at major road intersections. Astha Chauhan, Yamunanagar

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

#Hisar