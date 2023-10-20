 Roads in need of repair : The Tribune India

What our readers say

Roads in need of repair

Roads in need of repair


The roads in Sector 15 of Hisar town are in a terrible condition. I have been writing to the authorities for about one year, but to no avail. I complained on the mobile app HARPATH, as well as to the Haryana Right to Service Commission, but no action has been taken. I urge the authorities concerned to get the roads repaired at the earliest. Amit Pruthi, Hisar

Garbage burning a common sight

Despite the hue and cry over air pollution, the municipal staff has resorted to the easiest way to dispose of garbage — they put it in a big heap and set it on fire. The smoke keeps billowing for hours, causing air pollution. This is a common sight outside clinics, telephone exchange and other public buildings. The authorities concerned must, instead, remove the garbage and dispose of it in designated landfills outside the city. Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Traffic rules being flouted

THERE is utter chaos on the roads in Yamunanagar town these days. Unnecessary honking, jumping traffic lights, wrong parking and driving with lights at high beam, in infringement of traffic rules, have been causing inconvenience to commuters. The callous attitude of many drivers has resulted in accidents and road rage cases. The traffic police are requested to increase the patrolling frequency, and police personnel should be deployed at major road intersections. Astha Chauhan, Yamunanagar

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

#Hisar

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Hardeep Nijjar’s killing: Australian intel chief says ‘no reason to dispute’ Canadian PM Trudeau’s claim

2
Trending

This is how Pakistani actress plans to punish India if Bangladesh win cricket world cup 2023 match today

3
India

BSF man shoots himself dead in J-K after wife dies by suicide

4
World Cup 2023

ICC World Cup: Virat Kohli sniffs at Tendulkar’s record as India slay Bangla Tigers by 7 wickets

5
Diaspora

'It contradicts my religious beliefs': Sikh law student's suit over mandatory oath to monarchy dismissed in Canada

6
Punjab

67-year-old man stabbed to death in Patiala

7
World Cup 2023

Rohit Sharma gets 3 challans for speeding at 215 km/hr to join his team in Pune: Report

8
India

How a tattoo, stolen wireless set led police to TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan's killers

9
Diaspora

Sikh youth who was assaulted in New York bus says 'shaken' as his ‘turban was specifically targeted’

10
India

Don't punish Vasundhara Raje because of me: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to BJP

Don't Miss

View All
Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess
India

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh
Himachal

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court
India

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated
Himachal

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad
World Cup 2023

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; farmers worried
Chandigarh

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns ~16L by selling paddy straw
Punjab

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns Rs 16L by selling paddy straw

Top News

Sunak backs Israel ‘in its darkest hour’, but calls for easing of civilians’ plight

Sunak backs Israel ‘in its darkest hour’, but calls for easing of civilians’ plight

8 Palestinians killed in West Bank clashes | 63 Hamas operat...

India favours direct talks between Israel, Palestine

India favours direct talks between Israel, Palestine

PM dials Abbas, gives assurance on aid

‘Don’t punish her because of me’: Gehlot defends Raje in rare move

‘Don’t punish her because of me’: Gehlot defends Raje in rare move

Strain in INDIA bloc as Akhilesh accuses Congress of ‘betrayal’

Strain in INDIA bloc as Akhilesh accuses Congress of ‘betrayal’

Rahul promises caste census in Telangana

Rahul promises caste census in Telangana


Cities

View All

Millers’ strike hits paddy lifting in Bathinda district

Millers’ strike hits paddy lifting in Bathinda district

RRTS named ‘Namo Bharat’; PM to unveil Delhi-Meerut line today

RRTS named ‘Namo Bharat’; PM to unveil Delhi-Meerut line today

Delhi L-G clears way for acquisition of land for Metro

Court lets Sisodia use MLA fund for projects

Satyendar Jain’s interim bail extended till Nov 6