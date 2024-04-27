Rohtak DC warns of action for slow wheat lifting

Rohtak, April 26
DC Ajay Kumar has warned that strict action would be taken against officials negligent in lifting wheat produce from local mandis.
Chairing a meeting to review the lifting operations at his camp office today, the DC directed the officers concerned to take necessary steps to ensure prompt lifting of wheat from the local grain markets.
He instructed the District Food and Supply Controller to ensure proper management of all points related to the market. He said the District Manager of the FCI was not taking the lifting of wheat seriously, adding that a letter would be written to the government in this regard. He also directed the officials and transporters to increase the number of labour points so that wheat can be lifted smoothly.
He reviewed the arrangements for wheat lifting in Rohtak, Sampla and other mandis and gave necessary directions to the officials.
