Salaries stuck, gurdwara panel employees protest

Kurukshetra, April 11

Employees of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) today held a demonstration at the Mini-Secretariat in Kurukshetra and submitted a memorandum for Chief Minister in support of their demand.

The employees have been protesting against the government order of suspending banking transactions of the HSGMC because due to this move, their salaries were stuck.

These employees who work at the committee’s head office in Kurukshetra, led by assistant supervisor Harkirat Singh, reached the mini-secretariat and raised slogans against the state government.

Harkirat Singh said, “If there is any misuse of funds, the government should get the matter investigated, but the suspension of transactions will only cause trouble for the employees and create issues in the management of the gurdwaras. The government should rectify its mistake and withdraw the directions related to bank transactions of the Haryana committee.”

The agitating employees said the government had been trying to take control over the management of the gurdwaras which was “unacceptable”.

They said if their demand is not met by April 15, HSGMC employees working in gurdwaras across the state would gherao the DC office in Kurukshetra and the Chief Minister’s residence here.

