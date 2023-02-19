Sikh leaders accuse ad hoc HSGMC panel of pressurising gurdwara staff

Tribune News Service

Ambala, February 18

Sikh community leaders, including the SGPC members and former Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee chief, today accused the state government and the ad hoc HSGMC panel of pressurising the employees of the gurdwaras to handover the control of the shrines to the ad hoc panel.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) member Harbhajan Singh Masana said, “To take control of the shrines, the ad hoc panel is trying to pressurise the managers of the gurdwaras that are being managed by the SGPC. On Friday, the ad hoc committee leaders reached Ambala and tried to lure and pressurise the employees of SGPC. We condemn such actions..”

Former Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) chief Jagdish Singh Jhinda said, “The ad hoc panel and the state government should refrain from taking control in such a manner. We have repeatedly asked the government not to interfere in the management of the shrines and try to provide control to the ad hoc committee.”