State-level Brahmin Sammelan begins in Karnal today

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, May 4

The stage is set for the state-level ‘Brahmin Sammelan’ to be hosted in the old grain market of the city tomorrow as part of the month-long series of events marking ‘Parshuram Janmotsav’. Preparations are in full swing for the programme. Former Union Minister Venod Sharma and his son Rajya Sabha MP Kartikey Sharma reviewed the preparations on Saturday. A grand celebration has been planned as a significant gathering is expected to participate.

Former Chief Minister and Karnal Lok Sabha candidate Manohar Lal Khattar will be the chief guest, while Venod Sharma will preside over the function.

Kartikey claimed that it would be a historical sammelan and a large number of people from all sections of the society will participate in it.

Both –Venod and Kartikey— have toured the state extensively, personally inviting people. Highlighting the inclusive nature of the event, Kartikey emphasised that Bhagwan Parshuram belonged to all sections of the society and he said that they had received positive response from the people.

“People from all sections of the society will join the historical ‘Brahmin Sammelan’. I and my father have invited people personally to attend this programme,” said Kartikey, adding that people are full of enthusiasm.

He highlighted that on December 11, 2022, they had organised a Brahmin Mahasammelan and raised 13 important issues of the community. The then Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had admitted all of them and ten had been approved so far, he said.

Political experts are questioning the event as it was being organised a few days before the Lok Sabha elections. “The event has a significant influence, both politically and socially,” said a political analyst.

