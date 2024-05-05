State varsity admissions for 4-yr BEd open

Jhajjar, May 4
The registration process for admission to four-year integrated course BA BEd/ BSc BEd in the State Institute of Advanced Studies in Teacher Education (SIASTE) Jhajjar, Gurugram and Kurukshetra have begun.
“Aspirants can register themselves on the website (cee.ncert.gov.in). The last date for registrations is May 31. Students who have secured at least 60 per cent in Class XII final exams or have appeared in for the exams this year can also register themselves. The entrance exam will be conducted by Regional Institute of Education (RIE), Bhubaneswar, at several centres on June 16,” said a spokesperson.
