Statue vandalised in Rohtak district, 1 held

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, April 22

The police have arrested a man for desecration of a statue of late leader Dr BR Ambedkar at Lahli village in Rohtak district. Two persons were seen desecrating the statue in CCTV footage, following which the village sarpanch lodged a complaint with the police.

The police have arrested Rajesh of Kalanaur in this connection, while the other accused is yet to be arrested.

A committee was constituted to take up the matter with the police and other authorities at a panchayat organised regarding the matter on Sunday. The committee members met the DSP (Meham) today and demanded that the other accused be arrested at the earliest.

