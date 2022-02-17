STF arrests Rajasthan youth for threat call to Bishnoi

Tribune News Service

Hisar, February 17

The Special Task Force of Haryana police today, has arrested the accused who had made an extortion call to the Congress Adamapur MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi. A spokesperson informed that the accused identified as Ashok, a resident of Modamat in Bikaner district of Rajasthan has been arrested following technical analysis of the case registered in the Adampur police station.

The police had registered a case under section 387 (Whoever, in order to the committing of extortion, puts or attempts to put any person in fear of death) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Bishnoi received threat calls on his WhatsApp number from some international numbers on Tuesday. Haryana STF chief B Satheesh Balan confirmed about the arrest of the accused stating that the accused is a student in Bikaner.

Hisar STF SP Sumit Kumar said that a team comprising inspector Vineder Singh, ASIs’ Anoop Singh and Krishan Kumar and head constables’ Jaibir Singh and Raghubir Singh carried out the operation and interrogated the accused.

The spokesperson added that the accused had confessed to have made a threat call to Kuldeep Bishnoi two days ago. The accused had demanded Rs 2 crore from Bishnoi while issuing threats for life to Bishnoi and his family.

The Hisar SP Lokender Singh informed that they will share more details about the case with the media persons tomorrow.

