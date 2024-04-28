Take stricter measures to combat illicit liquor smuggling: Chief Secy

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 27

State Chief Secretary TVSN Prasad has emphasised the need for more stringent measures to combat the smuggling of illicit liquor ahead of the Lok Sabha General Election.

He emphasised the critical role of intensified intelligence at the micro-level by Police Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners (DCs), Superintendents of Police (SPs), and officers from the Excise Department. While presiding over a meeting to review poll preparations in Gurugram today, he said the proactive approach aimed to bolster legal actions against individuals engaged in such illicit activities.

Divisional Commissioners, DCs and Commissioners of Police from Gurugram, Panchkula, Sonepat and Jhajjar, along with representatives of the Police and Excise and Taxation departments, attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Prasad directed the senior officers to work in collaboration with the neighbouring states. Besides, he emphasised the need for heightened vigilance, especially in the districts bordering Delhi and other states.

Citing data, Prasad highlighted the seizure of 2,78,819 litres of illicit liquor worth Rs 9 crore within the state so far. He said the strict actions taken now would remain effective until the upcoming Assembly elections were over. He directed all officers to expand their networks and take decisive action against the offenders.

#Gurugram #Lok Sabha