Testing times for JJP, 7 of 10 MLAs missing from ‘action’

Hisar, May 4

With seven out of 10 MLAs of the JJP missing from the poll campaign, and their leaders facing protests in villages, the JJP is facing testing times in the Lok Sabha elections in Haryana.

Out of the remaining three MLAs, two are mother-son duo of Naina Chautala, who is the party candidate from Hisar, and Dushyant Chautala, former Deputy CM and MLA from the Uchana Kalan Assembly segment in Jind.

The MLA from Julana constituency, Amarjeet Dhanda, has joined the campaign in the Sonepat Lok Sabha segment.

According to sources, while six MLAs had revolted against the party, namely Ram Kumar Gautam, Jogiram Sihag, Ramnivas Surjakhera, Ramkaran Kala, Devender Babli and Ishwar Singh, former minister Anoop Dhanak had been hospitalised due to health issues.

The JJP came into existence in December 2018 after a split in the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD). Led by young Dushyant Chautala, the JJP performed well in its first Assembly election in 2019, winning 10 seats. Dushyant then decided to extend support to the BJP in formation of the government.

However, the JJP’s tie-up with the BJP did not go down well with its supporters in the state. Though the BJP-JJP alliance broke recently, and the JJP is going it alone, it is facing the backlash of people, especially in villages in Hisar and adjoining districts.

A political expert said apparently the party leaders knew that the support to the BJP could backfire in the next elections.“But the party leadership might have thought that they would be able to maintain a balance while staying in power and preferred power over the sentiments of its supporters,” the expert said, adding that in view of the resentment among the electorate, party MLAs had been looking for opportunities in other parties.

A party insider said the MLAs could face action under the anti-defection law, which could affect benefits like pension and medical facilities. “Thus, they are officially staying with the party. Though the son of Guhla Chika MLA Ishwar Singh, and sons of Shahbad MLA Ramkaran Kala joined the Congress recently, they continue to be members of the JJP,” he said.

Similarly, Barwala MLA Gogi Ram Sihag announced support to BJP candidate Ranjit Singh but remained a member of the JJP.

While Tohana MLA Devender Babli and Narwana MLA Ramnivas Surjakhera were keeping silent and staying away from campaign, Narnaund MLA Ram Kumar Gautam had already revolted against the party leadership, but continued to be party member.

