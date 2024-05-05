Three land in police net for cyber fraud

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 4

The Gurugram cyber police have arrested two persons for allegedly duping people on the pretext of investment in the stock market.

According to the police, the accused used to lure people by promising high returns on their investment.

The police said the accused had duped a man of Rs 5.84 lakh. However, they returned Rs 4.80 lakh to the complainant.

The accused were identified as Shailesh Thakur, a resident of Patan district, and Rawal Nimesh Kumar, a resident of Mehsana district in Gujarat. The accused were arrested by the cyber police from Gujarat on April 30 and May 1.

“During police interrogation, the accused revealed that out of the total amount defrauded, Rs 2 lakh was transferred to the bank account of Shailesh. The SIM card used for cheating was made available by Rawal. We are questioning them,” said ACP (cyber) Priyanshu Dewan.

Meanwhile, the cyber police arrested a person for duping people to get a railway ticket booked. A mobile phone used in the fraud was also recovered from his possession.

“The accused was identified as Meftahul, a native of Kooch Bihar in West Bengal. We are questioning him,” said the ACP.

