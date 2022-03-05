UKRAINE CRISIS: Parents say won’t send wards back even after normalcy returns

Parveen Arora
Karnal, March 4
MBBS students who have returned homes from war-torn Ukraine are now worried about their future.
Students say they are clueless about the course of their studies. Family members of majority of returned students are not willing to send them back.
“I am in the fifth year of my MBBS degree student and have just a year left for the completion of the degree, but the ongoing war has cast a shadow of uncertainty over my future. Even if the situation gets normal in the coming days, my family will not send me back to Ukraine,” said Harpreet Singh, a student who returned three days ago.
Some students have also started exploring other alternatives, including preparing for NEET to secure their future.
“My family and I are worried about my future. We have no idea when the situation will get normal. I am planning to appear for NEET in June so that I can get admission in India,” said Bhavay Jain, a first-year MBBS student, who returned home last week.
A student on the condition of anonymity said less expenses and lesser tough competition invited students to pursue MBBS in Ukraine.
“In India, the expenditure is high and competition is tough. That is why students immigrate to Ukraine and other countries to pursue MBBS. I am a third-year student. The war has instilled fear in the hearts of students and family members. My family members are also not ready to send me back,” he added.
Suraksha, a fourth-year MBBS student at Kharkiv National Medical University, is hopeful that the war would end soon. She wishes to go back to university when the situation gets normal.
“I am hopeful that the situation will get normal. I want to continue my studies in Ukraine. If the situation remains the same, I will immigrate to another country to finish my degree after I get the transfer certificate. I request the Union Government to adjust all students in our country,” she said.
Parveen Kumar, a resident of Karan Vihar, is waiting for her daughter Aakanksha, a first-year student who is still stuck in Kharkiv.
“During the lockdown, I had arranged Rs 15 lakh for my daughter to pursue MBBS in Ukraine and sent her to Ukraine. The war has given us sleepless nights. I request the Indian Government to bring my daughter back,” said Kumar.
As per the data updated by the district administration, the count of residents stuck in Ukraine was raised to 150 from 138. Of these, 92 have returned, 40 have reached neighbouring countries, five are in transit and nine are still stuck.
