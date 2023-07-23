Water released from Hathnikund barrage, alert sounded in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, July 22

With heavy rain and release of water from Hathnikund barrage, threat of flood is looming in the villages along the Yamuna in the district, compounding the woes of residents who have already witnessed heavy losses due to flash flood in the last 10 days.

Monitoring the situation: khattar Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the government was monitoring the situation after the discharge of water into the Yamuna. “The water level increased to 2.5 lakh cusecs in the river after a discharge from the Hathnikund barrage. We are monitoring the situation. I have inquired about situation from the MLA,” the CM said.

Khattar said 12 districts — six along the Yamuna and six along the Ghaggar — have witnessed floods since July 11. Sirsa and Fatehabad districts are still submerged under water, Khattar said.

The water flow rate has increased to around 2.5 lakh cusecs on Saturday, while it was around 30,000 cusecs on Friday, said an official of the Irrigation Department.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain, raising concerns about a further rise in the water level in the river, prompting the authorities to issue a flood alert in around 45 villages. The residents have been asked to be vigilant. The authorities are expecting more discharges following the incessant rainfall in the hilly areas.

“The water flow rate has increased to around 2.5 lakh cusecs in the Yamuna, after which we have sounded alert in nearly 45 villages situated along the river. We have put our team members on high alert and asked people to remain vigilant. Residents have been advised to stay away from the river for their own safety,” said Anish Yadav, Deputy Commissioner (DC), Karnal.

“We are monitoring the situation. Indri, Karnal, and Gharaunda SDMs are working in coordination with irrigation and other departments. A WhatsApp group has been created to share information,” said DC. “Tehsildars, kanungos, patwaris, sarpanches, village secretaries and others are coordinating with each other to monitor the situation. A control room has been set up at the office of the District Revenue Officer (DRO). We are prepared to tackle any eventuality of flood in the villages.”

Officials of the Irrigation Department are monitoring the bundh as well as banks of the Yamuna. “We are keeping vigil on bundh and banks of the river,” said Sanjay Rahar, SE, Irrigation Department.

Due to heavy discharge of water, two breaches had occurred in bundh at Garhpur Tapu and Musepur villages, which inundated hundreds of acres of land and residential areas of various villages.

“Flood has already wreaked havoc in different villages and still a large area of agricultural land is submerged in water. The fresh rainfall and discharge of water has increased our worries. We have already witnessed huge losses,” said Yashpal Kamboj, a farmer of Indri block.

