What will common man get from ‘one nation, one poll’, asks Arvind Kejriwal

At AAP event in Bhiwani, bats for equal education for all, good health services

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann during a party function in Bhiwani.



Tribune News Service

Hisar, September 3

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday rejected the ‘one nation, one election’ concept, asking what will the common man get from such an arrangement.

Addressing a party function during the swearing-in ceremony of state-level workers of the Aam Aadmi Party in Bhiwani today, Kejriwal targeted the ruling BJP during his speech while making no reference to the Congress. AAP has joined the newly-launched Opposition front INDIA led by the Congress.

“It is a slogan of the BJP. Today, the country needs ‘one nation-one education’, ‘one nation-one treatment’. We need equal education for all and good health services. The public is not concerned with ‘one nation-one election’ and the common man will not get any benefit from it,” he said.

Kejriwal said only AAP could wipe out the BJP in the country. He said AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain were languishing in jail for working honestly even though they were under pressure to switch sides to the BJP. The Delhi CM alleged that the BJP government had made a mess of things in Haryana and thus people were eager to root out this corrupt government.

He urged the workers to stay united. “Workers should stay away from factionalism and go to every house and make contact with the people,” he said. Raising the issue of power shortage, Kejriwal said if the AAP government was formed in Haryana, electricity would be made free in Haryana on the lines of Delhi and Punjab.

Kejriwal took to X (formerly Twitter), claiming that the Delhi Government was providing free education and electricity besides providing world class healthcare to its residents. However, CM Manohar Lal Khattar hit back at Kejriwal, asserting that AAP was obsessed with freebies and its ministers were facing the music due to its obsession with freebies.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said Haryana was the younger brother of Punjab. While speaking on the occasion, he claimed that during the last 18 months, he had given permanent employment to 35,000 youth of Punjab and also waived the electricity bills. “This type of development will happen here also, if the people of Haryana chose AAP in the next Assembly elections,” he said.

AAP supremo administers oath to 4,000 office-bearers

  • The Delhi CM was in Bhiwani for the oath-taking event of nearly 4,000 office-bearers of the party, which included state, district and party’s circle-level office-bearers
  • On his party’s expanding base in Haryana, he said by October 15, on every booth, booth committees will be set up. There are nearly 20,000 booths in Haryana and two lakh AAP office-bearers, with 10 people for every committee, will be in place
  • People are connecting with the AAP with each passing day, said Kejriwal, while adding they are fed up with other parties and the incumbent regime and they want ‘badlaav’

