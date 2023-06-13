Which route should commuters from Chandigarh to Delhi take to avoid farmers’ blockade at Pipli

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, June 13

Commuters on NH44 are facing a tough time due to blockade by farmers at Pipli on the national highway where they have been staging dharna for the second consecutive day.

However, Karnal and Kurukshetra administrations have issued a traffic advisory for the commuters who are travelling between Chandigarh and Delhi.

According to the advisory, commuters coming from the Ambala side have been diverted from Sadhopur to NH152-D (Chandigarh-Hisar) and further commuters can travel via Ismailabad, Karnal and beyond via NH-44.

They can take a turn from Ambala Cantt bus stand to travel towards Delhi side via Mahesh Nagar, Saha, Radaur, Ladwa, Karnal and further via NH-44.

For traffic from Delhi, the commuters can turn via Indri Road from Karnal on NH44 and travel via Ladwa, Babain, Shahbad and take NH44 for their further destination or turn right from Ladwa Chowk to travel via Radaur and take NH344 (Saharanpur-Panchkula) or travel till Nilokheri in Karnal and take Dhand road to reach Kaul and commute via NH152D for Ambala.