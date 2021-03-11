World Environment Day celebrated

Kaithal: Delhi Public School, in collaboration with the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) celebrated World Environment Day. The theme of the celebrations was “Only One Earth”. Vikas Kumar Hooda, SDO, HSPCB, was the chief guest on the occasion. Poster-making and slogan-writing competitions, and a plantation drive was also organised to sensitise students about the importance of taking up small endeavors to protect the planet.

HAU organises plantation drive

Hisar: College of Basic Sciences and Humanities of Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University organised a plantation drive on the occasion of World Environment Day. Vice-Chancellor Prof BR Kamboj said: “It is our moral duty to protect the environment because a healthy society cannot be imagined without a safe and pollution-free environment.”

Workshop on effective study habits

Bhiwani: The Department of English and Youth Welfare of Choudhary Bansi Lal University organised a workshop on “Effective study habits”. Former head of the Department of English at Kurukshetra University Dr Dinesh Dadhichi and university’s dean of academic affairs Dr Suresh Kumar Gehlawat interacted with students during the programme.

Lecture on Shakespeare’s play

Yamunanagar: The Department of English of Mukand Lal National College organised an extension lecture on Shakespeare’s tragic comedy “The Merchant of Venice”. Dr Chhatarpal Singh, Assistant Professor of English, DAV College, Sadhaura, delivered the lecture. The lecture was organised under the guidance of Dr Ritu Kumar, head of the department.

Two girls clear DBT-JRF exam

Bhiwani: Two former students of Department of Biotechnology, Chaudhary Bansilal University, have cleared the DBT Junior Research Fellowship (DBT-JRF) examination. Priya and Sarita will be granted a fellowship by the Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India, for research in biotechnology and life sciences through the program “DBT Junior Research Fellowship”. Vice-Chancellor Prof Rajkumar Mittal and Registrar Ritu Singh congratulated the students.

Judge inaugurates hostel at CUH

Mahendragarh: The internal complaints committee and women empowerment cell at Central University of Haryana organised an expert lecture on the completion of 25 years of ‘Vishakha’ guideline. Justice Surya Kant of the Supreme Court was the chief guest. He said the role of women was crucial in the development of the country and society. He also inaugurated a girls’ hostel in the university campus.

Meham College holds alumni meet

Rohtak: Meham Government College organised an alumni meet, during which former students shared and relived their memories and experiences of the college. A new unit of the alumni association was also formed. Besides, a plantation drive was carried on the campus on the occasion of World Environment Day.