Yamunanagar: Water tanks to be cleaned

Yamunanagar: All water tanks providing potable water at public places in the district are set to be cleaned. “We have issued instructions to clean all tanks kept for drinking water at public places,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr Manjeet Singh. He said due to the supply of contaminated water in public places/offices during summer, there was a threat of water-borne diseases. TNS

Rohtak’s gulia Shines in tennis

Rohtak: The pair of Sameer Gulia, a local lad, and Lakshay Gulia from Delhi, won AITA All India Tennis Tournament in the under-18 doubles category by defeating their rival team by a score of 6-3 in the final match. The tournament was organised in Delhi.

