1,375 shortlisted for JOA (IT) posts

Hamirpur, May 4
The Rajya Chayan Aayog shortlisted 1,375 candidates for 479 JOA (IT) posts here today. The dissolved Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) had conducted the exam under post code 817 on March 21, 2021.
Jitender Sanjta, Administrative Officer of the Chayan Aayog, said that the candidates would be selected for 479 posts of JOA (IT) after the 15 marks evaluation process.
Thousands of candidates, who had appeared for the written and typing skills test, had been protesting, seeking the declaration of the exam results. The aayog released the list of 1,375 shortlisted candidates, who had qualified the skills test and would now undergo the 15 marks evaluation process. Sanjta said the dates for the 15 marks evaluation process would be announced soon.
