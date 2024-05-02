 2 years on, Rs 1.5 cr oxygen plant gathers dust for want of power : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • 2 years on, Rs 1.5 cr oxygen plant gathers dust for want of power
HIMACHAL TRIBUNE

2 years on, Rs 1.5 cr oxygen plant gathers dust for want of power

Health Dept yet to release Rs 35 lakh for transformer, generator

2 years on, Rs 1.5 cr oxygen plant gathers dust for want of power

The Pressure Swing Absorption oxygen generating plant at Civil Hospital, Jawali. Tribune photo



Rajiv Mahajan

Nurpur, May 1

A Rs 1.5 crore Pressure Swing Absorption (PSA) oxygen generating plant, installed in 2022 at the Jawali Civil Hospital in Kangra district, is gathering dust for two years, thanks to the apathy of the Health Department.

For two years, the Health Department has failed to install an electricity transformer and a generator to make the plant operational.

Owing to the failure on the part of the authorities concerned in commissioning the plant, patients from Jawali Nagar Panchayat and surrounding gram panchayats are unable to benefit from it.

The Central Government had sanctioned the PSA oxygen plant with 900 litre per minute capacity under the PM Care Fund for the Jawali hospital. The state Health Department was supposed to provide the electricity transformer and generator.

As per information, the Department was supposed to deposit Rs 35 lakh with the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Ltd (HPSEB) for the installation of the transformer.

The hospital was notified as a 50-bed facility by the previous Jai Ram Thakur government, but it has only an indoor 22-bed ward as of now.

Dr Aman Dua, in-charge, Civil Hospital, Jawali, said the HPSEBL had issued a demand notice for depositing Rs 35 lakh for installing an electricity transformer at the hospital in July 2022. He said he had submitted the same to the high-ups of the Health Department, but the funds had not been sanctioned so far. Dr Dua admitted that the transformer was absolutely necessary for the oxygen plant and a digital X-Ray machine installed in the Civil Hospital.

Former councillor of Jawali Nagar Panchayat, Ravi Kumar and local residents have appealed to the state government to release funds after the model code of conduct ends and make the plant functional in larger interest of the people.

Jawali Assembly constituency is being represented by Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Minister Chander Kumar. Sanjay Guleria, a local BJP leader who had contested the last Assembly election, alleged that Jawali was being discriminated against by the state government and the Minister had failed to watch the interests of his constituents.

The Central Government, through the PM Care Fund, had sanctioned five such oxygen plants for Rajiv Gandhi government Postgraduate Ayurvedic College, Paprola; Civil Hospital, Palampur; Zonal Hospital Dharamsala; Tanda Medical College, Kangra; and Civil Hospital, Nurpur, in 2021. All the plants are operational for over two years and fulfilling the oxygen demand of the patients round the clock.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kangra #Nurpur


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Bihar man falls in love with mother-in-law, marries her, giving their relationship an altogether new meaning

2
Punjab

Dalvir Goldy joins AAP day after quitting Congress; Bhagwant Mann calls him ‘good, promising’ candidate

3
Trending

Dhruv Rathee replies to fake viral posts claiming his ‘wife is Pakistani’ and he lives in ‘Dawood Ibrahim's bungalow in Karachi’

4
India

Salman Khan house firing case: Accused attempts suicide in lock-up, dies at hospital in Mumbai

5
Punjab

Dalvir Goldy to confront Congress ‘parachute’ candidate Sukhpal Khaira in Sangrur on Thursday; promises to give fillip to AAP campaign

6
Delhi

At least 100 schools receive bomb threats in Delhi NCR; found nothing after checks, say police

7
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Court frames charges against jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, 26 others

8
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

9
Chandigarh

After a gap of 4 years, Punjab and Haryana High Court paves way for construction of Tribune flyover project

10
Himachal

Atul Verma is new Himachal DGP, was given important posting after Sukhu govt faced crisis

Don't Miss

View All
Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Top News

Violence, chaos erupts in US universities as protesters and counter-protesters clash over war in Gaza

Violence, chaos erupts in US universities as protesters and counter-protesters clash over war in Gaza

15 people were injured during the UCLA confrontation, includ...

On Supreme Court order, Election Commission tells CEOs to secure symbol units for 45 days after results

On Supreme Court order, Election Commission tells CEOs to secure symbol units for 45 days after results

Poll panel wants necessary storage infrastructure in place t...

Pannun case: Expect India to be accountable: US

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun case: Expect India to be accountable, says US

US police deny reports on killing of Goldy Brar

US police deny reports on killing of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar

Expect above normal temperature, more heat wave days this month: IMD

Expect above normal temperature, more heat wave days this month: IMD


Cities

View All

Residents allege bungling of grains by ration depot holders in Verka

Residents allege bungling of grains by ration depot holders in Verka

Over 50% fields harvested; crop arrival reaches 4.37 lakh MT in Amritsar district

With sewer overflowing, it’s neither Amrit nor Anand at Ranjit Avenue park

Cross-border smuggler held with 500 gm heroin

1.1 lakh litre lahan recovered in villages along Sutlej river

Chandigarh: Punjab and Haryana High Court lifts stay, Tribune flyover project to kick off after 4 years

Chandigarh: Punjab and Haryana High Court lifts stay, Tribune flyover project to kick off after 4 years

College girl, driver killed in collision between auto, SUV in Chandigarh

Now, pay by QR code at Chandigarh MC parking lots

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Traffic yet to be restored on road near Punjab CM’s house in Chandigarh

Panic grips Delhi as over 80 schools get bomb threat

Panic grips Delhi as over 80 schools get bomb threat

Over 80 schools receive bomb threats in Delhi

IS angle suspected, anti-terror unit to investigate case

BJP’s Tiwari, Malhotra file nomination papers

Police seek time to probe Inderlok namaz incident

BJP candidate faces farmers’ ire, yet again

BJP candidate faces farmers’ ire, yet again

CM’s roadshow in Phagwara today

5 bikes with modified silencers seized in city

968 grams of gold recovered from car

Residents seek removal of garbage piles at MC dump

Residents seek removal of garbage piles at MC dump

Railway employees mark Labour Day

Hospital authorities issue ‘fake’ medical certificate, owner booked

7 booked for Rs 2.45 cr fraud

Protracted rail roko protest worries industrialists

Wife, paramour held for man’s murder in Mandi Gobindgarh

Wife, paramour held for man’s murder in Mandi Gobindgarh

Admissions for 2024-25 session begins at Punjabi University, Patiala

Chicago martyrs remembered