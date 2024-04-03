3 ‘hijack’ truck, steal 4 tonnes of iron, held

Our Correspondent

Nahan, April 2

The Sirmaur police arrested three persons for hijacking a truck and stealing four tonnes of iron rods. The truck was travelling from Kala Amb to Bhavnagar.

The suspects had also ensured the cooperation of the truck driver nearly a week prior to the incident. The driver was promised a share of the proceeds as inducement. He was assured that the cargo would be unloaded and transferred to another vehicle before leaving the factory.

However, upon departing from the factory premises with the iron rods, the driver found himself deceived as the cargo remained untouched and the GPS system had been dismantled.

The stolen goods were then transported to a dumpyard near Zirakpur, where approximately four tonnes of iron rods were offloaded. Subsequently, the driver abandoned the truck in the vicinity of Chandigarh and fled the scene.

Unbeknownst to the owner, who continued the journey to Bhavnagar with the remaining iron rods, the weight discrepancy was eventually discovered upon weighing the cargo at its destination. The revelation sparked an immediate investigation, leading to the driver’s arrest within 24 hours. The probe led to the identification and arrest of scrap dealers implicated in the illicit transaction in Zirakpur and Panchkula.

The suspects, identified as 24-year-old Lovepreet, a native of Punjab; and 23-year-old Suraj, alias Badlu, and 32-year-old Neeraj, both scrap dealers from Uttar Pradesh, were tracked down to a factory in Gagret. The swift action by the Kala Amb police culminated in their apprehension without delay.

The police were currently interrogating the suspects regarding their potential involvement in similar incidents in the past.

