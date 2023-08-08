50% subsidy on tea-plucking machines in Himachal

PTI

Shimla, August 7

The state government has decided to offer 50 per cent subsidy on machines and equipment used for plucking tea leaves. Small and scattered landholdings, high cost of labour and production, low productivity and not enough auction centres are some of the factors hindering development of the sector in the state.

The move is expected to benefit about 5,900 tea growers in Palampur, Baijnath, Dharamsala and Kangra areas, Jogindernagar and Karsog areas of Mandi and Bhattiyat in Chamba. Around 96 per cent tea growers have landholding of less than 0.5 hectares.

Earlier, tea growers were not covered under the agriculture tools scheme as equipment used for tea cultivation were different from those used for other crops, Agriculture Secretary Rakesh Kanwar said today. “Now, we have included them and they will get subsidy for acquiring a certain set of equipment, including tea-plucking machines,” he said.

