AAP to fight Shimla municipal poll on Delhi model

Shimla, March 1

Buoyed by the good show in the Chandigarh MC elections a while ago, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is hoping for a similar outing in the upcoming Shimla Municipal Corporation (MC) elections.

What is the party promising to people AAP promises to bring Delhi development model to Shimla.

To give 200 units power, 20,000 litres water per month free.

Set up world-class mohalla clinics and education system. n To provide free Wifi and install CCTV cameras in Shimla city.

The party said it would look to contest in all wards. “We are already working in the 34 wards, before the government increased their number to 41 for political gains. Anyway, we are prepared and will put up candidates in all wards,” said AAP spokesperson SS Zogta.

He, however, said his party was against the increase in the number of wards and accused the Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj of seeking political gains with this decision. “This was not requited at all. Bhardwaj did it in the hope of getting some political mileage and adjusting his own people. The decision will add to the financial burden on the already cash-strapped civic body,” Zogta said.

Both Congress and BJP governments had not worked for the welfare of the people, especially of the areas which were merged with the MC a long time ago.—

