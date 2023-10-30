Badminton tourney ends

Shimla, October 29
The two-day Shimla District-Level Master Badminton Championship culminated amid power-packed performances by shuttlers here at Indira Gandhi Khel Parisar in Shimla on Saturday.
In the 60-year category, Chandra Shekhar won the accolades by defeating Bansi Dhar, who ended up as the runner-up. In the same age group, the pair of Chandra Shekhar and Bansi Dhar won the top position while the pair of Sunil Angra and Kamal Kishore ended up as runners-ups.
In the 55-year category, Manveer was the winner while Sanjeev Bhatia runner-up. In the same age group, the pair of Chandra and Manveer was the winners while the pair of Naresh Sharma and Sanjeev Bhatia was the runners-up.
