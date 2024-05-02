Basketball meet begins at Pinegrove

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 1

The 12th All India Major Jagpal Memorial Junior Inter-Public School Basketball Tournament for Boys and Girls commenced at Pinegrove School (PGS), Dharampur, yesterday. Kasauli SDM Narayan Chauhan was the chief guest at the event and declared the tournament ‘open’. PGS won the inaugural match by defeating the boys of Mayo College, leading the scoreboard at 58-14. In the second match APS boys emerged victorious against Bishop Cotton School with 42-6. In other matches, Strawberry Fields girls’ team beat the Daly College girls 42-6 and the girls of The Shri Ram School won from Mayo College at 34-7.

