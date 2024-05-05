BJP can’t capture power by using money, says Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Solan, May 4
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said the BJP’s dream of capturing power using money power would never be fulfilled.
Addressing an election rally at Nalagarh today, he attacked the BJP and said: “When the BJP was not successful in forming a government in the state, an attempt was made to capture power on the basis of money. The plans of the BJP, however, could not be fulfilled.”
Attacking the local MLA, the CM said: “The people had a lot of trust on KL Thakur, but he betrayed them. Earlier, he would tell me that you have done all my work but after the Rajya Sabha elections, he was seen hobnobbing with the BJP.”
He asked why three Independent MLAs stayed outside the state in expensive five star hotels for a month and then came back and resigned from their posts.
“It is unprecedented in the history that three Independent MLAs are seen protesting outside the Vidhan Sabha for accepting their resignation. The speaker issued them notices and asked why they wanted to resign following which they turned to court pressing for accepting their resignation,” he remarked.
He reiterated that the Congress government was completely stable and would complete its five-year term.
