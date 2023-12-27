Broken path poses threat

A broken pedestrian path alongside the road at School Bazaar in Mandi town is posing a serious threat to commuters. In many incidents, schoolchildren and senior citizens have sustained injuries while using this path. The Mandi Municipal Corporation authorities should take note of the issue and repair the path at the earliest in view of public safety.
Anup Mehan, Mandi
Monkey menace continues
The growing monkey menace in the city during the tourist season has become a major cause for concern. The problem has significantly increased near the Mall area, where monkeys can be seen threatening and pouncing on people. The authorities concerned should take concrete measures to ensure safety of the people in the area.
Rakhshit Tandon, Shimla
Delayed supply in ration depots
Consumers in some parts of the Kharal area are not getting timely supply of flour in the government ration depots under the Public Distribution System. Due to non-availability of flour, the ration card holders have to buy flour from the market at higher rates. The Food Supply Department should streamline the supply of flour in the depots, so that people do not face such problems.
Naveen, Kullu
What our readers say
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Dense fog in region affects rail, road, air traffic
Low visibility in many parts of Delhi amid dense fog; trains...
1990 batch IAS officer Vijoy Kumar Singh repatriated to Punjab; set to take over as principal secretary to CM Bhagwant Mann
The posting orders of Singh as PS to CM are expected to be i...
2 youths caught on CCTV walking on road close to Israel Embassy shortly before explosion; security tightened in Delhi
The police have increased security in the national capital a...
In the backdrop of WFI row, Rahul Gandhi meets Bajrang Punia, other wrestlers at 'akhara' in Haryana's Jhajjar
The Congress leader sees the daily routine of wrestlers at t...
Actor Lee Sun-kyun of Oscar-winning film 'Parasite' found dead in car in Seoul
Police were searching for Lee after his family reported he l...