Broken path poses threat

A broken pedestrian path alongside the road at School Bazaar in Mandi town is posing a serious threat to commuters. In many incidents, schoolchildren and senior citizens have sustained injuries while using this path. The Mandi Municipal Corporation authorities should take note of the issue and repair the path at the earliest in view of public safety.

Anup Mehan, Mandi

Monkey menace continues

The growing monkey menace in the city during the tourist season has become a major cause for concern. The problem has significantly increased near the Mall area, where monkeys can be seen threatening and pouncing on people. The authorities concerned should take concrete measures to ensure safety of the people in the area.

Rakhshit Tandon, Shimla

Delayed supply in ration depots

Consumers in some parts of the Kharal area are not getting timely supply of flour in the government ration depots under the Public Distribution System. Due to non-availability of flour, the ration card holders have to buy flour from the market at higher rates. The Food Supply Department should streamline the supply of flour in the depots, so that people do not face such problems.

Naveen, Kullu

What our readers say

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mandi