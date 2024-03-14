Centre sanctions Rs 1.03 crore for renovation of 3 Haripur temples

Dharamsala, March 13
The Central Government has approved Rs 1.03 crore for the repair and renovation of temples in the Haripur area of Kangra district. The Haripur area was part of former Guler hill state. Many temples were commissioned during the stint of former rulers of Guler. Most of these centuries’ old temples are in a state of neglect, lacking patronage from the state and Union governments.
Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said today that the repair and conservation of three temples at Haripur in Kangra district had received the approval of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) at a cost of Rs1.03 crore. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving funds for the temples of Haripur.
Anurag said that the Prime Minister had not only taken a pledge of development but also of preserving the heritage of the country. “It is a matter of joy that the repair and conservation of three temples at Haripur in Kangra district that falls in my Hamirpur parliamentary constituency have received the ASI approval with Rs 1.03 crore budget,” he added.
He said that the funds would be used to renovate the Govardhan Dhari Temple (Rs 48.34 lakh), Kalyan Rai Temple (Rs 21.73 lakh) and the Saraswati Devi Temple (Rs 32.73 lakh) located at Haripur. He added, “After the ASI approval, the Govardhan Dhari Temple, Kalyan Rai Temple and the Saraswati Devi Temple of Haripur will become cleaner and more accessible and pilgrims will get better facilities there.”
Anurag said, “Efforts to preserve the historical religious heritage were negligible earlier but today under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our religious places have got new respect and continuous efforts are being made to preserve them.”
He added, “Today, tourism at all centres of faith has increased by five to seven times. This has strengthened the economy and opened up many avenues of employment and self-employment. In India, we had to wait for 500 years for the construction of the Ram Temple and fight cases for 150 years. Under the Modi government, all projects were accomplished.
